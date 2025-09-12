PM Modi's Strategic Visits and Multi-Crore Projects Set to Transform India

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit several states, including Manipur, for the first time since the 2023 ethnic unrest. The visit will focus on inaugurating multi-crore infrastructure projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore.

Modi's itinerary includes interactions with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, underscoring the government's commitment to rebuilding affected communities. This visit is set to be a pivotal moment in India's regional development strategy.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of digitizing India's ancient manuscripts. He believes this initiative will help prevent 'intellectual piracy' and safeguard traditional knowledge that has long been copied and patented by others.

