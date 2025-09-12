Left Menu

Belarusian Prisoners Freed in Complicated US-Belarus Deal

Belarus released 52 political prisoners under a US-brokered deal, sparking controversy. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya described the move as 'forced deportation', highlighting that one prisoner, Mikalai Statkevich, refused to leave Belarus. The release signifies a potential shift in US-Belarus relations but poses questions about human rights in Minsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:09 IST
Belarusian Prisoners Freed in Complicated US-Belarus Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a controversial move, Belarus released 52 political prisoners on Thursday as part of a deal orchestrated by the United States. The agreement sees a reprieve in sanctions on Belarus's national airline, hinting at a potential thaw in relations between Washington and Minsk.

However, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya criticized the arrangement, labeling it as 'forced deportation.' The majority of the prisoners crossed into Lithuania, but prominent opposition figure Mikalai Statkevich attempted to remain in Belarus, only to be stopped by border guards.

Statkevich's defiance mirrors past resistance from leaders like Maria Kolesnikova, who previously refused deportation. The incident raises concerns about human rights conditions, as nearly 1,200 political prisoners still languish in Belarusian jails, according to Viasna Human Rights Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Triumphs Over Oman in Asia Cup Opener

Pakistan Triumphs Over Oman in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates
2
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo: Navigating Challenges and Response Efforts

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo: Navigating Challenges and Response Efforts

 Congo (Kinshasa)
3
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

 Russia
4
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025