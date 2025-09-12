Belarusian Prisoners Freed in Complicated US-Belarus Deal

In a controversial move, Belarus released 52 political prisoners on Thursday as part of a deal orchestrated by the United States. The agreement sees a reprieve in sanctions on Belarus's national airline, hinting at a potential thaw in relations between Washington and Minsk.

However, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya criticized the arrangement, labeling it as 'forced deportation.' The majority of the prisoners crossed into Lithuania, but prominent opposition figure Mikalai Statkevich attempted to remain in Belarus, only to be stopped by border guards.

Statkevich's defiance mirrors past resistance from leaders like Maria Kolesnikova, who previously refused deportation. The incident raises concerns about human rights conditions, as nearly 1,200 political prisoners still languish in Belarusian jails, according to Viasna Human Rights Centre.

