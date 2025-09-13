PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his government's commitment to the inclusive development of Manipur and other Northeastern states, as he embarks on a five-state tour starting September 13. The visit, which includes stops in Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, is marked by the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore.

Among the major initiatives in Manipur are the Civil Secretariat, IT SEZ Building, and all-women's markets in various districts. In addition, the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line will connect Mizoram to the Indian rail network for the first time, facilitating commerce and tourism. Modi highlighted these projects as significant steps toward improving infrastructure and living standards in the region.

Further developments include new educational facilities under the Khelo India initiative and a global aviation facilitation at Purnea airport. Modi's announcements underscore a strategic focus on enhancing connectivity, job creation, and economic growth across the Northeastern corridor of India.

