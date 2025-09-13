Left Menu

Rousing Welcome for Vijay Kicks Off 2026 Election Campaign

Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, received a warm reception from party workers and fans as he began his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election. Crowds gathered at the airport to welcome him, and the police imposed numerous conditions for the rally's organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:19 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's founder, actor-politician Vijay, was greeted with enthusiasm by his supporters as he commenced his 2026 Assembly election campaign. The gathering took place on Saturday, with party workers and admirers showing up in large numbers.

Vijay's arrival at the local airport from Chennai via chartered flight was met with excitement. Eager TVK members equipped with party flags managed to bypass security barricades to catch a view of their idol.

The campaign vehicle advanced slowly due to the crowd, with Vijay waving from inside the bus. Amid heightened anticipation, police laid down more than 20 conditions for the rally, marking Vijay's debut campaign tour after establishing his party.

