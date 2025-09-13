Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi's Belated Visit to Manipur
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delayed visit to Manipur, stating it should have happened much earlier. She highlighted the tradition of prime ministers visiting areas of suffering, expressing disappointment over the prolonged violence in the region before his visit.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her relief at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, two years after the onset of widespread violence in the state. However, Vadra criticized the delay, indicating it was unfortunate that such violence was allowed to persist so long before action was taken.
Vadra emphasized the traditional role of Indian prime ministers in visiting areas of pain and suffering, regardless of party affiliation. She noted that previous leaders had adhered to this practice, suggesting that Modi should have conducted his visit much sooner.
Modi's visit to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, marks his first since the ethnic violence broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in May 2023. Opposition parties have repeatedly criticized him for not addressing the unrest sooner, which has resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced thousands.
