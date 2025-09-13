Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Manipur Visit as 'Tokenism'

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief visit to Manipur, labeling it as 'tokenism' and 'insulting' to the people. Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction over Modi's late response to ongoing violence and criticized the handling of the situation, accusing the government of neglect and lack of empathy.

The Congress party has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Manipur, dubbing it as 'tokenism' and a 'grave insult' to the state's people. During his trip, which was termed a 'pit stop,' Modi laid the foundation for development projects but faced backlash for the timing and nature of the visit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of using the visit as a public relations event, criticizing the lack of real engagement with the people affected by the ongoing violence. Kharge questioned Modi's commitment to addressing the concerns of Manipur's citizens, calling the visit a 'cruel prick' to the still-healing wounds.

Other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the BJP government's failure to resolve the state's issues and highlighting Modi's absence since the violence erupted in 2023. The visit, they claimed, lacked genuine empathy and was seen as a belated attempt to save face.

