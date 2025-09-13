Protests Erupt Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Imphal Visit

Youth activists from the Congress and Manipur Peoples' Party launched demonstrations near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event site in Imphal on Saturday. The protesters critiqued Modi's visit to the conflict-stricken state as a 'political ploy,' alleging that the trip is not focused on restoring peace and normalcy in the region.

Protests were organized near both the MPP office, close to Kangla Fort, where Modi is slated to inaugurate multiple development projects and at Congress Bhavan, roughly 100 meters from the PM's function venue. Authorities restricted protestors from accessing the PM's program site.

Despite police restrictions, challenging weather conditions with rains and waterlogging, a large number of locals from Imphal Valley congregated at Kangla Fort, eager to attend Prime Minister Modi's public rally.

