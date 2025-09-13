Left Menu

Protests Erupt Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Imphal Visit

Youth activists from the Congress and Manipur Peoples' Party protested Prime Minister Modi's visit to a conflict-ridden region of Manipur. Labeling the trip a 'political ploy,' they demanded genuine efforts for peace. Despite police intervention and bad weather, thousands attended the PM's rally at Kangla Fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:10 IST
Youth activists from the Congress and Manipur Peoples' Party launched demonstrations near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event site in Imphal on Saturday. The protesters critiqued Modi's visit to the conflict-stricken state as a 'political ploy,' alleging that the trip is not focused on restoring peace and normalcy in the region.

Protests were organized near both the MPP office, close to Kangla Fort, where Modi is slated to inaugurate multiple development projects and at Congress Bhavan, roughly 100 meters from the PM's function venue. Authorities restricted protestors from accessing the PM's program site.

Despite police restrictions, challenging weather conditions with rains and waterlogging, a large number of locals from Imphal Valley congregated at Kangla Fort, eager to attend Prime Minister Modi's public rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

