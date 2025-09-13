PM Modi Advocates Peaceful Progress in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on various groups in Manipur to renounce violence and embrace peace, stating that the government is dedicated to transforming the conflict-affected state into a beacon of peace and prosperity. Addressing a public gathering in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on Saturday, he indicated his firm support for the people of Manipur as the government works towards this goal.

During his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Modi referred to Manipur as a land brimming with hope and ambition, albeit overshadowed by violence. "I met with affected individuals at a relief camp recently, and I can confidently say that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said, stressing the essential role of peace in fostering development.

Modi, who faced criticism for not visiting Manipur sooner, noted that the Centre's peace-building efforts are showing results, with negotiations taking place and agreements forming with various groups. He emphasized ongoing support and highlighted significant development projects, including the establishment of a medical college in Churachandpur and improvements in infrastructure and healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)