PM Modi Advocates Peaceful Progress in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Manipur, emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the violence-affected region into a symbol of peace and prosperity. He highlighted recent development efforts, underlined the importance of peace for progress, and announced new projects to boost the state's infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on various groups in Manipur to renounce violence and embrace peace, stating that the government is dedicated to transforming the conflict-affected state into a beacon of peace and prosperity. Addressing a public gathering in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on Saturday, he indicated his firm support for the people of Manipur as the government works towards this goal.
During his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Modi referred to Manipur as a land brimming with hope and ambition, albeit overshadowed by violence. "I met with affected individuals at a relief camp recently, and I can confidently say that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said, stressing the essential role of peace in fostering development.
Modi, who faced criticism for not visiting Manipur sooner, noted that the Centre's peace-building efforts are showing results, with negotiations taking place and agreements forming with various groups. He emphasized ongoing support and highlighted significant development projects, including the establishment of a medical college in Churachandpur and improvements in infrastructure and healthcare access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Manipur
- peace
- development
- Churachandpur
- violence
- Northeast
- government
- projects
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.
21st century belongs to Northeast: PM Modi in Imphal.
Utah Shooting: A Turning Point in American Political Violence
PM meets people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence in Imphal, listens to their grievances: Officials.
We want to make Manipur symbol of peace and prosperity, I am with people of this state: PM in Churachandpur.