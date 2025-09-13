Political Accusations Fly Over AI-Generated Video in Bihar Elections

BJP leader Anurag Thakur has accused Congress and RJD of engaging in low-level politics by sharing an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The video, disseminated by Bihar Congress's social media account on September 10, visually depicts the PM dreaming about his late mother criticising his political approach in Bihar.

Thakur condemned the tactic, stating that using the late Prime Minister's mother in political discourse was unacceptable. He predicted that the people of Bihar and the broader nation would not forgive Congress and RJD, forecasting a strong electoral upset in the state's upcoming elections. Thakur also criticized Rahul Gandhi for missing several key national events.

The former sports minister addressed concerns regarding India-Pakistan cricket relations, underscoring the importance of participating in international tournaments while reiterating India's stance against bilateral matches with Pakistan due to terrorism issues. On Nepal, Thakur expressed hope for stability and affirmed India's support for the neighboring nation.