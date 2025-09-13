Bridging Trust: Modi's Vision for Manipur's Peace and Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes building trust between the Hills and the Valley in Manipur. During his visit, he highlights the importance of peace, condemns violence, and acknowledges the contributions of soldiers and women to the state's growth. Modi pledges to restore confidence and ensure development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the pressing need for unity between the people of Manipur's Hills and Valley during a visit to Imphal. He called for the formation of a 'trust bridge' to foster peace and development in the state following the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the Kukis and Meiteis.
Speaking at Kangla Fort, Modi described Manipur as a jewel in India's crown, emphasizing that violence undermines the legacy of past and future generations. He pledged his administration's dedication to reconciliation and confidence-building to steer Manipur towards a peaceful future.
Lauding Manipur's contributions to national security, Modi praised the state's soldiers and underscored the critical role played by its women in driving economic growth. Expressing optimism about the region's prospects, he declared the 21st century as belonging to the Northeast.
