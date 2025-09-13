PDP Chief Urges Special Assembly Session Over AAP MLA's Detention

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to convene a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to condemn the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Malik, the AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit leader, was jailed in Kathua for allegedly disturbing public order, sparking widespread protests.

Mufti emphasized that a resolution in the assembly could pressurize the central government to release Malik and protect legislators from similar actions in the future. She also urged CM Omar Abdullah to provide legal aid to Kashmiri detainees across India, asserting that Malik's case necessitates strong political backing.

Addressing the media in Kupwara, Mufti criticized the lack of concrete action following recent condemnations and urged Abdullah to leverage his influence to initiate discussions on such detentions. She highlighted that a resolution sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah could deter future misuse of the PSA against MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)