Protest Erupts Over KSU Activists’ Court Appearance

A protest by KSU, the student wing of Congress, against the treatment of its activists turned violent as clashes erupted with police. The protest was sparked by activists' courtroom appearance in masks and handcuffs. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:34 IST
A protest organized by the Kerala Student Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, erupted into violence on Saturday at the Wadakkanchery police station. The protest was in response to the KSU activists being presented in court with masks and handcuffs.

On Friday, three KSU activists were brought to court with their heads covered, which enraged the Congress. This included district KSU vice president Ganesh Attur and other significant members. Tensions escalated when KSU state president Aloshious Xavier led a protest march to the police station.

In defiance, protestors clashed with police forces, leading to the deployment of water cannons and tear gas, but these efforts proved futile in dispersing the crowd. Eventually, several protestors were arrested, and families alleged police misconduct. Meanwhile, political condemnation arose from opposition leader V D Satheesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

