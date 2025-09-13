Left Menu

M Veerapandian Takes Helm of CPI Tamil Nadu

M Veerapandian has been elected as the secretary of the Communist Party of India, Tamil Nadu, replacing R Mutharasan. His election was proposed at the state committee meeting, recognizing his key roles in farmers' and workers' struggles. Leaders welcome the new leadership and call for unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:35 IST
M Veerapandian Takes Helm of CPI Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

M Veerapandian has been elected as the secretary of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI), succeeding R Mutharasan whose leadership spanned nearly a decade. The election took place during the party's state committee meeting on Saturday.

The outgoing secretary's tenure saw significant strides, and Veerapandian's selection was endorsed by senior party members due to his pivotal role in advocating for farmers and workers. His leadership is expected to uphold these commitments.

Following the announcement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam extended their congratulations to Veerapandian. They highlighted the importance of solidarity among the left and continuous efforts to defend the rights of the marginalized sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India
2
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

 India
3
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
4
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025