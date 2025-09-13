M Veerapandian Takes Helm of CPI Tamil Nadu

M Veerapandian has been elected as the secretary of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI), succeeding R Mutharasan whose leadership spanned nearly a decade. The election took place during the party's state committee meeting on Saturday.

The outgoing secretary's tenure saw significant strides, and Veerapandian's selection was endorsed by senior party members due to his pivotal role in advocating for farmers and workers. His leadership is expected to uphold these commitments.

Following the announcement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam extended their congratulations to Veerapandian. They highlighted the importance of solidarity among the left and continuous efforts to defend the rights of the marginalized sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)