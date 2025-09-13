Veerapandian Takes Helm: New Leadership for Tamil Nadu's CPI
M Veerapandian has been appointed as the new secretary of the CPI Tamil Nadu unit, following R Mutharasan's decade-long leadership. His appointment, supported by senior CPI members, was announced at a state committee meeting. He is urged to strengthen unity among Left parties and support marginalized groups.
M Veerapandian has been appointed as the secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) for Tamil Nadu, succeeding R Mutharasan, who led the party for nearly ten years. The decision came during a state committee meeting held on Saturday.
Veerapandian has been playing vital roles in struggles for farmers and workers, and his nomination was proposed by senior members of the party, according to CPI sources. His leadership was endorsed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam.
Shanmugam emphasized the importance of working with a shared vision to protect oppressed sections and to strengthen the unity among the Left and secular forces in the state.
