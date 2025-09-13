Left Menu

Protests Move BJP Meeting Venue Amid Revenue Employee Unrest

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a meeting in Bihar amid protests by terminated Revenue department employees. Over 7,000 protesters demanded job reinstatement outside the party's office, forcing a venue change for the meeting. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha assured protesters of addressing grievances with concerned ministers.

13-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

Protests by thousands of terminated Revenue department employees on Saturday forced BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda to shift a core committee meeting venue in Bihar. The massive demonstration involved over 7,000 men and women demanding reinstatement of their jobs, which were recently terminated.

The protests caught BJP leaders by surprise, as demonstrators surrounded the party's office on Veer Chand Patel Marg, despite a heavy police presence. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha engaged with protesters, pledging to discuss their issues with the relevant ministers and arrange a meeting.

Nadda continued his tour of Bihar by attending a media event in Patna and visiting an eye hospital in Saran district while the meeting was held at the State Guest House. Key attendees included state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

