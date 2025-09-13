Left Menu

Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for trust and harmony between the Hills and Valley in Manipur while addressing the state. He highlighted the importance of dialogue, unity, and development for peace and prosperity, and announced infrastructure projects to support growth and recovery from ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:39 IST
During a landmark visit to Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for building a strong bridge of trust and harmony between the Hills and the Valley. In a direct response to the ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis, Modi emphasized healing and restoring confidence within the community.

In a gathering at Kangla Fort, Modi outlined plans for development by announcing infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, aimed at transforming Manipur into a significant growth engine for India. He highlighted the historical significance and future potential of the state, underpinning India's national pride and her development goals.

Focus was also placed on women's empowerment and Manipur's youth contribution to sports. By approving the construction of new homes and reducing the GST on essential goods, Modi's strategy aims at easing lives and fostering economic growth while fortifying social bonds in the region.

