Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

The Dalai Lama extended his congratulations to Nepal's newly elected Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, amidst a climate of political upheaval. Karki, formerly Nepal's chief justice, has been appointed to lead an interim government following a period of intense anti-government demonstrations that have gripped the nation.

In his message, the Dalai Lama highlighted the enduring friendship between Tibetan and Nepalese people, expressing gratitude for Nepal's support of Tibetan refugees post-1959. He also recognized the economic contributions made by the Tibetan community to Nepal's prosperity.

Karki's appointment follows the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who stepped down in the wake of protests which resulted in the loss of 51 lives. The decision was made after consultations with President Ram Chandra Paudel and leading military officials, amid pressure from 'Gen Z' protesters for political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)