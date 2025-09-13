Left Menu

Nuapada's Electoral Roll Revamped: Key Changes Ahead of Bye-election

A Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls is being conducted in Odisha's Nuapada Assembly Constituency ahead of a bye-election due to the demise of BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia. The process includes re-arranging polling stations, releasing draft rolls, and handling claims, with final publication on October 9.

Updated: 13-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:11 IST
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha has announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Nuapada Assembly Constituency, prompted by a forthcoming bye-election, according to an official report released Saturday.

This directive follows an order from the Election Commission of India, targeting a thorough revision under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The qualifying date for this revision is set for July 1, 2025, and work on polling station modifications should conclude by September 14. Subsequently, the integrated draft electoral roll will be available, with the public allowed to file claims and objections from September 15 to September 29.

All grievances are expected to be resolved by October 7, just before the final electoral roll is published on October 9. The urgent revision process is in response to the vacancy left by the passing of sitting BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia, which necessitated the bye-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

