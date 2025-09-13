Modi in Manipur: A Vision for Peace Amid Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur with a vision to transform the state into a 'symbol of peace and prosperity'. Despite ethnic conflict, he urged locals to shun violence, emphasizing the central government's commitment to the state.

During his visit, Modi also congratulated Sushila Karki for becoming Nepal's interim Prime Minister, describing her appointment as a shining example of women's empowerment. This gesture was part of Modi's broader message of unity, especially amid regional tensions.

However, Modi's visit was met with protests from youth wings of political parties, who criticized the trip as a mere 'political ploy'. The Congress deemed his visit 'shockingly insensitive', accusing him of prioritizing election campaigning over addressing the state's crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)