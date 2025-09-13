Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

Nepal's political stability is under threat as President Ram Chandra Paudel's decision to dissolve the parliament has drawn fierce criticism. Major parties and the Nepal Bar Association denounced the move as unconstitutional.

The dissolution, recommended by interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, is scheduled for March 5, 2026. Parties, including the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, voice concerns against this action.

Legal experts argue the dissolution erodes democratic principles, undermining past achievements. Political and legal figures urge civil resistance to preserve Nepal's constitutional integrity.

