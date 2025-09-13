Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has dissolved the House of Representatives, sparking widespread condemnation from major political parties and the Nepal Bar Association. Critics label the dissolution as unconstitutional and damaging to democracy, demanding action and vigilance to protect Nepal's constitutional framework.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's political stability is under threat as President Ram Chandra Paudel's decision to dissolve the parliament has drawn fierce criticism. Major parties and the Nepal Bar Association denounced the move as unconstitutional.
The dissolution, recommended by interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, is scheduled for March 5, 2026. Parties, including the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, voice concerns against this action.
Legal experts argue the dissolution erodes democratic principles, undermining past achievements. Political and legal figures urge civil resistance to preserve Nepal's constitutional integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Vice President Radhakrishnan Welcomes Prominent Leaders at VP Enclave
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy
One Nation, One Election amounts to murder of democracy while delimitation will destroy oppn parties, weaken southern states: Actor Vijay.
Opposition Resurgence: Mpina's Presidential Bid Approved Amid Political Turbulence