Controversial Manipur Visit: Modi's Symbolic Show Criticized by Congress

The Manipur Congress has labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to their state as merely a 'symbolic show.' During his stay, the Prime Minister did not address crucial issues such as the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) or the free movement along national highways.

Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh criticized Modi's speech, highlighting the absence of discussion on the plight of 60,000 IDPs and Manipur's territorial integrity. Singh emphasized the need for a rehabilitation package for those displaced.

This visit, his first since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, included the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. However, Manipur Congress president Keisham Megjachandra and others viewed it as insufficient, revealing local discontent and the lack of substantial government intervention.