Left Menu

Controversial Manipur Visit: Modi's Symbolic Show Criticized by Congress

The Congress unit in Manipur criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state as a 'symbolic show,' pointing out his failure to address key issues such as internally displaced persons (IDPs) and free movement. Congress leaders argued that the visit was insufficient given the ongoing hardships faced by the residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:14 IST
Controversial Manipur Visit: Modi's Symbolic Show Criticized by Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Congress has labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to their state as merely a 'symbolic show.' During his stay, the Prime Minister did not address crucial issues such as the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) or the free movement along national highways.

Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh criticized Modi's speech, highlighting the absence of discussion on the plight of 60,000 IDPs and Manipur's territorial integrity. Singh emphasized the need for a rehabilitation package for those displaced.

This visit, his first since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, included the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. However, Manipur Congress president Keisham Megjachandra and others viewed it as insufficient, revealing local discontent and the lack of substantial government intervention.

TRENDING

1
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

 Spain
2
Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity

Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity

 India
3
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025