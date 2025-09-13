Controversial Manipur Visit: Modi's Symbolic Show Criticized by Congress
The Congress unit in Manipur criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state as a 'symbolic show,' pointing out his failure to address key issues such as internally displaced persons (IDPs) and free movement. Congress leaders argued that the visit was insufficient given the ongoing hardships faced by the residents.
The Manipur Congress has labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to their state as merely a 'symbolic show.' During his stay, the Prime Minister did not address crucial issues such as the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) or the free movement along national highways.
Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh criticized Modi's speech, highlighting the absence of discussion on the plight of 60,000 IDPs and Manipur's territorial integrity. Singh emphasized the need for a rehabilitation package for those displaced.
This visit, his first since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, included the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. However, Manipur Congress president Keisham Megjachandra and others viewed it as insufficient, revealing local discontent and the lack of substantial government intervention.
