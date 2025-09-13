Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Targeting Hamas Leadership in Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes eliminating Hamas leaders in Qatar would facilitate the release of hostages and the end of the Gaza conflict. Israel's airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha have been condemned by Qatar, which has hosted ceasefire negotiations. Despite casualties, key Hamas leaders survived the attack.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that the removal of Hamas leaders residing in Qatar is crucial to freeing hostages and ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Airstrikes carried out by Israel targeted Hamas leadership based in Doha, actions that have been strongly condemned by Qatar. Despite these attacks, top Hamas figures involved in ceasefire negotiations have survived, although five members, including a son of an exiled leader, were confirmed killed. A Qatari security force member was also reportedly killed during the incident.

Hamas, responding to the attack, accused Israel of attempting to disrupt ceasefire efforts. They stated that their conditions for ending the conflict remain unchanged, asserting that hostages won't be released nor disarmament enacted without securing an independent Palestinian state.

