Women's Pivotal Role in Shaping India's Future Vision

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significant contributions of women in advancing India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Women's leadership and ideas have been central in political and social spheres, contributing to democratic institutions and progress. The government encourages youth to partake in shaping this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Birla reminded attendees that women have historically been integral to the country's social and political landscapes, enhancing democratic frameworks and advocating for transformative progress. The vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047', a comprehensive government initiative, aims at achieving economic prosperity, social progression, environmental sustainability, and effective governance by India's centenary.

The initiative, accessible to the public via MyGov.in, invites youth to contribute their suggestions for the country's future. Birla also acknowledged the Constitution-building contributions of women and the symbolic leadership of tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu as a source of national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

