Women's Pivotal Role in Shaping India's Future Vision

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has highlighted the pivotal role women are playing in forwarding India's visionary goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Speaking at a national conference focused on the empowerment of women in parliament, Birla noted their substantial influence in guiding the nation's development through leadership and novel ideas.

Birla reminded attendees that women have historically been integral to the country's social and political landscapes, enhancing democratic frameworks and advocating for transformative progress. The vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047', a comprehensive government initiative, aims at achieving economic prosperity, social progression, environmental sustainability, and effective governance by India's centenary.

The initiative, accessible to the public via MyGov.in, invites youth to contribute their suggestions for the country's future. Birla also acknowledged the Constitution-building contributions of women and the symbolic leadership of tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu as a source of national pride.

