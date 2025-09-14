Nepal's Unrest: Death Toll Soars Amid Political Turmoil

The recent anti-corruption protests in Nepal have seen a dramatic increase in casualties, with the death toll climbing to 72, according to the country's health ministry. Search teams continue to unearth bodies from shopping malls and buildings affected by the violent unrest.

The health ministry's latest figures reveal that over 2,113 individuals have sustained injuries during Nepal's most severe unrest in decades. The chaos has led to the destruction of government establishments, the supreme court, parliament, police stations, and residences of key politicians, including those of President Ramchandra Paudel and former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Following K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation in the wake of the protests, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has assumed the role of interim prime minister. Karki's main task is to oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)