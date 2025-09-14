Left Menu

Nepal's Unrest: Death Toll Soars Amid Political Turmoil

The anti-corruption protests in Nepal have resulted in 72 deaths and over 2,113 injuries. The turmoil has led to significant damage to government and private properties. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed as interim prime minister, following the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli, with elections scheduled for March 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:07 IST
Nepal's Unrest: Death Toll Soars Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The recent anti-corruption protests in Nepal have seen a dramatic increase in casualties, with the death toll climbing to 72, according to the country's health ministry. Search teams continue to unearth bodies from shopping malls and buildings affected by the violent unrest.

The health ministry's latest figures reveal that over 2,113 individuals have sustained injuries during Nepal's most severe unrest in decades. The chaos has led to the destruction of government establishments, the supreme court, parliament, police stations, and residences of key politicians, including those of President Ramchandra Paudel and former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Following K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation in the wake of the protests, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has assumed the role of interim prime minister. Karki's main task is to oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
2
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
3
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India
4
PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025