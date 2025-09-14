Nepal's Unrest: Death Toll Soars Amid Political Turmoil
The anti-corruption protests in Nepal have resulted in 72 deaths and over 2,113 injuries. The turmoil has led to significant damage to government and private properties. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed as interim prime minister, following the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli, with elections scheduled for March 5.
- Country:
- Nepal
The recent anti-corruption protests in Nepal have seen a dramatic increase in casualties, with the death toll climbing to 72, according to the country's health ministry. Search teams continue to unearth bodies from shopping malls and buildings affected by the violent unrest.
The health ministry's latest figures reveal that over 2,113 individuals have sustained injuries during Nepal's most severe unrest in decades. The chaos has led to the destruction of government establishments, the supreme court, parliament, police stations, and residences of key politicians, including those of President Ramchandra Paudel and former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
Following K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation in the wake of the protests, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has assumed the role of interim prime minister. Karki's main task is to oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans: A Growing Political Force in U.S. Elections
SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections
Delhi University Student Elections: Manifesto Unveiled by Major Contenders
Political Accusations Fly Over AI-Generated Video in Bihar Elections
Sushila Karki Makes History as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister Amidst Turmoil