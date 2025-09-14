Modi Accuses Congress of Supporting Terrorists in Assam Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress party of backing terrorists nurtured by Pakistan, rather than supporting India's armed forces. Speaking at a rally in Mangaldoi, Assam, he alleged that Congress protects infiltrators and anti-national elements.

Modi lauded the BJP government's efforts in Assam, crediting them with expelling infiltrators from lands and allowing farmers cultivation rights. Highlighting the BJP's infrastructure achievements, he contrasted them with what he described as Congress's negligible progress.

Emphasizing the region's growth under the current administration, Modi underscored Assam's increasing economic stature and introduced infrastructure investments aimed at further enhancing connectivity and healthcare services in the state.