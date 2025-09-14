BJP's Metamorphosis: From Ideological Roots to Global Dominance
BJP national president JP Nadda highlights the party's growth to become the world's largest political party with 14 crore members and its dominance in Indian governance. He credits Prime Minister Modi's leadership for fostering performance-driven politics and significant national accomplishments, contrasting previous government shortcomings.
BJP national president JP Nadda asserted the party's status as the largest political organization globally, boasting 14 crore members, during a recent address.
He underscored Prime Minister Modi's 'responsible and responsive' regime, contrasting it with prior governments he labeled as non-performers.
Nadda celebrated key accomplishments, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and an ongoing economic rise.
