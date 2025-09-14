Left Menu

BJP's Metamorphosis: From Ideological Roots to Global Dominance

BJP national president JP Nadda highlights the party's growth to become the world's largest political party with 14 crore members and its dominance in Indian governance. He credits Prime Minister Modi's leadership for fostering performance-driven politics and significant national accomplishments, contrasting previous government shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:18 IST
BJP's Metamorphosis: From Ideological Roots to Global Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president JP Nadda asserted the party's status as the largest political organization globally, boasting 14 crore members, during a recent address.

He underscored Prime Minister Modi's 'responsible and responsive' regime, contrasting it with prior governments he labeled as non-performers.

Nadda celebrated key accomplishments, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and an ongoing economic rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

 Spain
2
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
3
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
4
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025