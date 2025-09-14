BJP's Metamorphosis: From Ideological Roots to Global Dominance

BJP national president JP Nadda asserted the party's status as the largest political organization globally, boasting 14 crore members, during a recent address.

He underscored Prime Minister Modi's 'responsible and responsive' regime, contrasting it with prior governments he labeled as non-performers.

Nadda celebrated key accomplishments, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and an ongoing economic rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)