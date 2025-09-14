Left Menu

Kamal Nath Accuses BJP of OBC Quota 'Drama'

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath accuses the BJP in Madhya Pradesh of staging a 'drama' over a 27% OBC reservation, previously increased from 14% by his government in 2019 but halted due to litigation. Nath alleges the BJP's actions are an attempt to deny rights to the OBC community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:24 IST
Kamal Nath
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh, accusing it of orchestrating a 'drama' surrounding the 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Nath criticized the ruling party for purportedly scheming to sideline the rights of OBCs, despite his previous government increasing their quota from 14% to 27%. Implementation of this increase was thwarted by legal challenges.

With the OBC quota issue set to be heard by the Supreme Court, Nath questioned the integrity of recent meetings led by the BJP, citing unexplained secrecy and accusing the party of using the OBC community as a political pawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

