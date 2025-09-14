Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

Krishna Patel was re-elected as the national president of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) for her fifth consecutive term during the party's convention held in Sirathu, Uttar Pradesh. Attendees, including numerous party leaders and officials, extended their congratulations on her continued leadership.

The convention took place at the agricultural ground in the Saini area, with Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel addressing attendees. She remarked on the historical significance of holding the event in Sirathu, emphasizing its impact on the politics of both Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

Pallavi Patel, who previously secured the Sirathu assembly seat in 2022 by defeating BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, underlined the convention's decisions as pivotal for the 2026 district panchayat polls and 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She also highlighted the importance of the caste census in understanding community representation in various sectors.