Left Menu

Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

Krishna Patel has been re-elected as the national president of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) for the fifth consecutive term at a convention in Sirathu. The event, noted for its political significance, highlights the role of Patel's leadership in shaping future electoral strategies in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:12 IST
Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term
  • Country:
  • India

Krishna Patel was re-elected as the national president of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) for her fifth consecutive term during the party's convention held in Sirathu, Uttar Pradesh. Attendees, including numerous party leaders and officials, extended their congratulations on her continued leadership.

The convention took place at the agricultural ground in the Saini area, with Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel addressing attendees. She remarked on the historical significance of holding the event in Sirathu, emphasizing its impact on the politics of both Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

Pallavi Patel, who previously secured the Sirathu assembly seat in 2022 by defeating BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, underlined the convention's decisions as pivotal for the 2026 district panchayat polls and 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She also highlighted the importance of the caste census in understanding community representation in various sectors.

TRENDING

1
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

 Global
2
Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam

Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam

 India
3
Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

 India
4
Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Release

Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Releas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025