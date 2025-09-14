Left Menu

Michael McCaul Bids Farewell to Congress: Seeks New Foreign Policy Challenges

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, a Republican focused on foreign policy, announced he will not seek re-election. McCaul, known for his support of military aid to Israel and Ukraine, aims for new national security challenges. He will serve his term through 2026.

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, a veteran Republican from Texas with a keen focus on foreign policy, announced his decision to step down from his Congressional role. As a figurehead in advocating military support for allies like Israel and Ukraine, McCaul's next move seems set to continue his trajectory in international affairs.

Remaining in position until 2026, McCaul, a former federal prosecutor specializing in national security, seeks new challenges in foreign affairs outside the House. His tenure saw consistent backing for Ukraine amidst internal party disagreements, as policy stances sometimes clashed with prevailing Republican views, particularly during Trump's administration.

Despite the contentious nature of his support for Ukraine, McCaul maintains optimism for achieving lasting peace in the region. His district remains secure for Republicans as McCaul exits, having recently secured a decisive re-election victory by a large margin.

