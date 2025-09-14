Left Menu

Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's inaugural state-wide political tour in Tamil Nadu drew massive crowds, worrying political rivals. He emphasized the public's fervent support, comparable to historical shifts in 1967 and 1977. Despite opposition, Vijay remains determined for the 2026 Assembly election, promising a transformative political campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:03 IST
In a display of significant public support, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's initial state-wide political tour has set the political landscape of Tamil Nadu ablaze. The overwhelming turnout of supporters during his maiden visits to Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur has raised concerns among his political adversaries.

Vijay passionately invoked Tamil tradition against resistance to new political movements, directly referencing the legacy of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's powerful public backing, which once overthrew the DMK in 1977. Vijay remains undeterred by opposition, particularly from the DMK, and is focused on a historic run in the 2026 Assembly elections.

With a resolute agenda similar to the pivotal years of 1967 and 1977, Vijay foresees his young party achieving a significant political breakthrough. Despite alleged covert pacts between DMK and BJP, Vijay is confident in revitalizing his campaign after navigating logistical challenges on the tour, marking a determined push for political change.

