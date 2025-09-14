Controversy Unveiled: ECI Alleged as Puppeteers of Political Bias

The AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal, on Sunday, made strong allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that it has become a puppet of the BJP and a super body for electoral malpractice.

Speaking with the media post meetings with the Political Affairs Committee and various leaders of the Congress in Odisha, Venugopal emphasized the importance of a transparent electoral process, accusing the ECI of failing in its duty. He pointed out the reluctance to use Aadhaar cards as identification in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, despite Supreme Court directives.

Venugopal highlighted the Congress's commitment to combating electoral dishonesty, particularly 'Vote Chori', and reinforcing opposition to the BJP. As Congress strengthens its base in Odisha, new district and block committees are to be inducted, addressing key issues like unemployment, women's rights, and tribal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)