Controversy Unveiled: ECI Alleged as Puppeteers of Political Bias

K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, accuses the Election Commission of India (ECI) of bias towards BJP, claiming electoral malpractice detracts from democracy. Discussing party strategies in Odisha, Venugopal emphasizes Congress's role as a leading opposition, addressing 'Vote Chori', unemployment, and social issues at the forefront of their agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal, on Sunday, made strong allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that it has become a puppet of the BJP and a super body for electoral malpractice.

Speaking with the media post meetings with the Political Affairs Committee and various leaders of the Congress in Odisha, Venugopal emphasized the importance of a transparent electoral process, accusing the ECI of failing in its duty. He pointed out the reluctance to use Aadhaar cards as identification in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, despite Supreme Court directives.

Venugopal highlighted the Congress's commitment to combating electoral dishonesty, particularly 'Vote Chori', and reinforcing opposition to the BJP. As Congress strengthens its base in Odisha, new district and block committees are to be inducted, addressing key issues like unemployment, women's rights, and tribal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

