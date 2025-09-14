Turkish Opposition Gears Up for Legal Battle as Thousands Protest

Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets of Ankara on Sunday in a significant protest against a looming court case that may result in the removal of the main opposition party's leader. The nationwide rally notably urged the resignation of President Tayyip Erdogan with demonstrators waiving Turkish flags and party banners.

The controversial court decision on Monday threatens to annul the 2023 congress of the Republican People's Party (CHP) due to alleged procedural improprieties. Such a move could lead to significant political shifts, impact financial markets, and alter the schedule for the 2028 general elections. Rally speakers, including CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, criticized the government for fashioning these court proceedings as a strategic effort to suppress opposition voices and disrupt democratic norms.

Echoing the protest's sentiment, Ozel demanded an immediate general election and accused the government of orchestrating a legal coup against future political structures. Over the past year, Turkey has detained over 500 individuals, including 17 mayors, on allegations of corruption and ties to terrorism, deepening the perceived political rift. The high-profile arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu fueled a massive protest wave earlier in March.

