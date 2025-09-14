Qatar Condemns Israeli Strike Amid Middle-East Tensions
Qatar's Prime Minister criticized Israel’s attack on Doha targeting Hamas leaders. During an Arab and Muslim nations’ meeting, Qatar reiterated its commitment to a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The international community is urged to hold Israel accountable for its actions in this prolonged conflict.
Qatar's Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel's recent attack on Doha during a meeting of Arab and Muslim foreign ministers. The attack targeted the leadership of the militant group Hamas and has escalated tensions in the already volatile Middle East region.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized Qatar's commitment to working with Egypt and the United States to secure a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which continues to devastate the Gaza Strip. He described Israel's action as 'state terrorism' and called for international consequences.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also criticized Israel, suggesting that ignoring such acts only leads to more crimes. Despite these criticisms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strike, targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. With pressure mounting on Netanyahu, the conflict continues to claim lives, further complicating the region's fragile stability.
