Union Minister Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Formula as 'Dynastic Politics'

Union Minister B L Verma on Sunday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of promoting "dynastic politics" with his much-publicized PDA formula in the Lok Sabha. Verma claimed this formula is limited to five members of Yadav's family, raising questions about its true benefits to the public.

Verma critiqued Yadav's assertions that a PDA government would soon reign, suggesting the focus is more on family gains than on reform. Highlighting historical issues such as rampant goondaraj and corruption during Samajwadi's term, he positioned BJP as a beacon of change, celebrating its 2017 electoral victory.

He further scrutinized Congress's legacy, alleging vote manipulation during Nehru's era and contrasting it with BJP's constitutional reverence, exemplified by the honoring of B R Ambedkar. This narrative, he suggested, reveals a consistent pattern of Congress's disregard for democratic principles.