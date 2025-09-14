Left Menu

Union Minister Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Formula as 'Dynastic Politics'

Union Minister B L Verma criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA formula in the Lok Sabha, labeling it as dynastic politics. Verma highlighted the Yadav family's dominance in Lok Sabha seats, while asserting BJP's commitment to eradicate corruption and goondaraj, contrasting it with the Congress's controversial history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:40 IST
Union Minister Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Formula as 'Dynastic Politics'
  Country:
  • India

Union Minister B L Verma on Sunday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of promoting "dynastic politics" with his much-publicized PDA formula in the Lok Sabha. Verma claimed this formula is limited to five members of Yadav's family, raising questions about its true benefits to the public.

Verma critiqued Yadav's assertions that a PDA government would soon reign, suggesting the focus is more on family gains than on reform. Highlighting historical issues such as rampant goondaraj and corruption during Samajwadi's term, he positioned BJP as a beacon of change, celebrating its 2017 electoral victory.

He further scrutinized Congress's legacy, alleging vote manipulation during Nehru's era and contrasting it with BJP's constitutional reverence, exemplified by the honoring of B R Ambedkar. This narrative, he suggested, reveals a consistent pattern of Congress's disregard for democratic principles.

