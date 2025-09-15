Left Menu

Nepal's First Female PM Takes Charge Amidst Turmoil

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female prime minister, assumes office amidst political unrest and promises justice for those involved in recent protests. She appoints new ministers and highlights government plans to declare protest casualties as martyrs, offering compensation to their families. Karki inherits a country troubled by social media bans and corruption allegations.

Nepal's inaugural female prime minister, Sushila Karki, took office on Sunday amid ongoing political unrest in the country. Karki pledged to deliver justice for the acts of vandalism that occurred during recent anti-government protests.

Karki, addressing senior officials, announced that those deceased during the demonstrations against a social media ban would be recognized as martyrs with their families receiving compensation. As part of stabilizing her government, Karki appointed new ministers against the backdrop of her predecessor's abrupt resignation.

During her first official meeting, Prime Minister Karki aimed to chart a course out of a volatile political landscape, promising accountability and preparation for imminent elections. The international community, including the UK, US, and China, extended their support for her administration and Nepal's future governance.

