U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent: we are close to TikTok deal with China
The U.S. is close to reaching an agreement with China over TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ahead of a second day of trade talks with a Chinese delegation in Madrid.
If no deal is reached on TikTok it won't affect the U.S.'s overall relationship with China which is "very good at highest levels," he said.
