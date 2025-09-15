Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent: we are close to TikTok deal with China

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 12:45 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent: we are close to TikTok deal with China
  • Spain

The U.S. is close to reaching an agreement with China over TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ahead of a second day of trade talks with a Chinese delegation in Madrid.

If no deal is reached on TikTok it won't affect the U.S.'s overall relationship with China which is "very good at highest levels," he said.

