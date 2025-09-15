UPDATE 1-Trump hints Tiktok deal reached, according to Truth Social post
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday trade talks with China had gone very well and hinted that a deal has been reached to resolve issues the U.S. has over TikTok ownership. The Republican president said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
The Republican president said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. "The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump wrote.
"A deal was also reached on a "certain" company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one!!!"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
