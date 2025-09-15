Karnataka govt to provide Rs 5 cr in flood relief for Himachal Pradesh

The Karnataka government has pledged to release Rs five crore for disaster relief and rehabilitation in flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, which slammed the Congress government for swiftly announcing Rs five crore aid package for a ''faraway state'' while abandoning its own flood victims. In a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the people of Karnataka stand in solidarity with the people of HP in this hour of distress.

''The loss of precious lives, displacement of families, and destruction of homes and infrastructure have deeply moved us in Karnataka. At moments like these, when nature tests our resilience, the spirit of unity and fraternity that binds our nation becomes our greatest strength,'' he said, in a letter dated September 12.

Siddaramaiah said the prayers and goodwill of the people of Karnataka are with the ''resilient'' people of Himachal Pradesh, and expressed confidence that the state will emerge from this tragedy with renewed strength and resolve.

''As a gesture of solidarity and support, the Government of Karnataka has decided to release a contribution of Rs 5 Crore towards disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts in your state. While we know that no sum can ever truly compensate the human and material losses suffered, it is our earnest hope that this assistance will bring some immediate relief to the affected families,'' he added.

Targeting Siddaramaiah over the announcement, the Karnataka unit of the BJP in a post on 'X' sought to know from the chief minister if his compassion was meant to impress the party high command or just to save his chair? ''Immediately distribute relief to the flood victims of Karnataka, and also provide additional compensation to the families of the innocent children who died in Hassan,'' it added. Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 to September 8, and 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Out of the 370 fatalities, 205 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 43 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and nine from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 165 deaths.

BJP MP from Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has termed the Karnataka government's decision to release the aid to Himachal Pardesh as ''political''. ''CM @siddaramaiah avare, several North Indian states are reeling under floods. Yet your government announces Rs 5 crore only for Himachal, where Congress is in power. Earlier too, when Wayanad in Kerala faced floods, you rushed to release aid from Karnataka's treasury. Clearly, your priorities are political, not humanitarian,'' he said, in a post on 'X'. He further questioned the ''indifference'' of the Karnataka government to its own state and people in the flood-hit district of Uttara Kannada and sought additional compensation to the kin of each deceased in Hassan district accident. ''But here in Karnataka, the AICC President mocks a poor farmer seeking relief, victims of the Hassan tragedy still await just compensation, and flood-hit Uttara Kannada is still left asking what relief your government has provided. The woes of Kannadigas keep piling up - why this generosity outside the state, but indifference at home?'' he asked. Referring to the Hassan accident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on Saturday said the government gives an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased in Hassan accident to express condolence, not in a bid to equate the value of human life with the compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)