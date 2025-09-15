Qatar's ruling emir accuses Israel of working to 'ensure is Gaza is no longer livable'

Qatar's ruling emir has accused Israel of not caring about its hostages held in the Gaza Strip and instead only working to "ensure is Gaza is no longer livable." Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's remarks Monday came at the start of a summit over Israel's attack last week on Doha targeting Hamas leaders there.

Israel has said the goals of its war in Gaza include bringing all the hostages back and defeating Hamas.

