"For RJD and Congress, biggest concern is to worry about their own family": PM Modi highlights 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas' in Purnea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised his government's focus on the welfare of the common people, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', contrasting it with opposition parties like RJD and Congress, which he said prioritise their own families. Addressing a public rally in Purnea, the Prime Minister said, "For RJD and Congress, the biggest concern is to worry about their own family. These people will never worry about your family. But for Modi, you all are Modi's family. And that is why Modi says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

PM Modi also highlighted his government's commitment to reducing expenses and boosting savings for citizens, announcing significant GST reductions effective September 22, coinciding with Navratri, ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals. "Modi cares about your expenses, cares about your savings. Many festivals are coming in the coming days. This time, before Diwali and Chhath, our government has given a very big gift to the poor and the middle class. From the first day of Navratri, 22nd September, GST will be drastically reduced in the country," he said.

Notably, daily essentials are cheaper now. Items like toothpaste, soap, shampoo, ghee, and various food products will see reduced prices. Stationery for children's studies will become more affordable. Easier: Clothes and shoes for children are expected to be cheaper, easing festive shopping. The Prime Minister added, "GST has been drastically reduced on most of the things you need in your daily life. My mother and sisters who have come here, I especially want to tell you that due to the reduction in GST, the kitchen expenses are going to be significantly reduced. From toothpaste, soap, and shampoo to ghee and many food items will become cheaper."

Modi said GST cuts would make stationery, clothes, and shoes cheaper during festivals, adding that a government that "cares for the poor" always works for their welfare. "The price of stationery used for children's studies will decrease. This time, it will be easier to buy new clothes and shoes for children during the festival, as they will also be more affordable. When there is a government that cares about the poor, it works for the welfare of the poor."

The GST structure is being simplified to primarily two slabs - 5% and 18%, with a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods. The reforms aim to enhance affordability, boost consumption, and support economic growth. PM Modi was in Bihar, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea, a poll-bound district. (ANI)

