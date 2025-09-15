Congress MLAs slam installation of additional cameras in Rajasthan Assembly, cite privacy breach

The controversy over the installation of additional cameras on the opposition side of the Rajasthan Assembly continued on Monday, with two Congress MLAs describing it as a breach of rules and an infringement of privacy.

Congress legislators Shimla Nayak and Geeta Barwad raised the issue during a press conference at the party headquarters in the city.

Shimla Nayak said that installing cameras above the seats of opposition members, particularly where women legislators sit, was ''not only against the rules of the Assembly but also a violation of legislative traditions.'' She added, ''On the issue of installing additional cameras, the government did not provide any response in the House. All Congress women MLAs object to the additional cameras. We condemn this. It is a violation of our right to privacy. The two extra cameras have no relevance to Assembly proceedings.'' Geeta Barwad also questioned the justification for the cameras.

She said that, in the Assembly, where female Congress legislators sit, such cameras could record and monitor even personal conversations.

''However, these cameras are not used for public broadcast on YouTube,'' she added.

The legislators argued that such recording and surveillance were not only legally wrong but also an attack on the right to privacy of women MLAs.

The Opposition Congress has accused the government of spying on legislators by installing additional cameras.

The ruling BJP leaders, however, have denied the allegations.

