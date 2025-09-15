Left Menu

Prez Trump imposed 50 pc tariff on Indian goods to settle US' national debt, says RSS leader

President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods because he has to settle his countrys national debt which is higher than that of its GDP or else America will shut down, a senior RSS functionary said on Monday, calling it a catastrophic situation in the US.Addressing an event here, RSS leader Mukul Kanitkar attributed the prevailing situation in the US to its wrong economic policies and said that only Bharat can guide the world in todays dire situation.Americas GDP is less than 30 trillion dollars Its 29 trillion dollars.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:25 IST
Prez Trump imposed 50 pc tariff on Indian goods to settle US' national debt, says RSS leader
  • Country:
  • India

President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods because he has to settle his country's national debt which is higher than that of its GDP or else America will ''shut down'', a senior RSS functionary said on Monday, calling it a ''catastrophic situation'' in the US.

Addressing an event here, RSS leader Mukul Kanitkar attributed the prevailing situation in the US to its wrong economic policies and said that only Bharat can ''guide the world'' in today's dire situation.

''America's GDP is less than 30 trillion dollars… It's 29 trillion dollars. And their national debt is 36 trillion dollars. Amdani athanni, kharcha rupaiya (living beyond one's means),'' he said, in an apparent swipe at the US president.

Kanitkar claimed America ''shut down for at least one week'' and the US government will not have funds to even pay the salary to its employees if the amount of debt is not settled next month, he said.

''To do MAGA (Make America Great Again), he (Trump) feels that a 50 per cent tariff will have to be imposed on Bharat because he has to settle a debt of 9 trillion dollars in October,'' he said.

''Ab aaplog samajiye ki Trump tau ji ki itni haalat kyon kharab hai (Now you understand why Trump uncle's condition is so bad),'' said the RSS ideologue, who is a member of the Hindutva organisation's core group, ''Pracahar Toli'', which looks after narrative building.

''This is the result of 'anarth vyawastha' (catastrophic system) of the so-called 'shrimant' (rich) countries… Only Bharat can guide the world in today's catastrophic situation,'' he added.

The event was organised by RSS-linked Hindi weekly, Panchjanya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anyone visiting Pak has to inform govt; else will face ‘blackmail': Himanta

Anyone visiting Pak has to inform govt; else will face ‘blackmail': Himanta

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Athletics-Swiss Kambundji takes shock world 100m hurdles crown

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Swiss Kambundji takes shock world 100m hurdles crown

 Global
3
BJP calls for protest in Mangaluru on Sep 16 against Cong govt's 'anti-labour' policies

BJP calls for protest in Mangaluru on Sep 16 against Cong govt's 'anti-labou...

 India
4
Maharashtra govt to launch cleanliness drive in 750 villages on Sep 17 to mark PM's birthday

Maharashtra govt to launch cleanliness drive in 750 villages on Sep 17 to ma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025