Left Menu

One Nation One Election: Frequent polls speed breakers on pathway of development, says BJP's Bansal

The implementation of One Nation One Election will also curb dynastic politics and allow more young people to contest polls, Bansal said.Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also addressed the convention.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:23 IST
One Nation One Election: Frequent polls speed breakers on pathway of development, says BJP's Bansal
  • Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal on Monday said the 'One Nation One Election' initiative will reduce party-based politics and speed up development across the country.

Addressing a state-level convention organised by 'Students for One Nation One Election Forum' in Indore, Bansal called frequent elections ''speed breakers on the pathway of development.'' ''The more elections take place, the more politics will increase and development will slow down. Repeated polls fuel political accusations and social discord. Since 1995, not a single year has passed without elections somewhere in the country. This has had a major impact on the economy,'' he said.

Citing a survey, Bansal claimed conducting Lok Sabha and assembly polls every five years costs the Election Commission, political parties and candidates between Rs 5 lakh crore and Rs 7 lakh crore.

Frequent elections often create ''policy paralysis'' as governments hesitate to take tough decisions, he pointed out.

''In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress failed to implement populist promises made during assembly polls due to financial constraints. The implementation of 'One Nation One Election' will also curb dynastic politics and allow more young people to contest polls,'' Bansal said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also addressed the convention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP govt in UP made my son lose bypoll by robbing votes, says Faizabad MP

BJP govt in UP made my son lose bypoll by robbing votes, says Faizabad MP

 India
2
FIR against over 2 dozen people for putting up 'I Love Mohammad' boards on public road in UP's Kanpur

FIR against over 2 dozen people for putting up 'I Love Mohammad' boards on p...

 India
3
US agency tenders to buy bismuth for defense stockpiles

US agency tenders to buy bismuth for defense stockpiles

 United Kingdom
4
Puja Khedkar's father and his bodyguard abducted truck driver after road rage; rescued: Police

Puja Khedkar's father and his bodyguard abducted truck driver after road rag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025