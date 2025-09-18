Legislator's Car in Buldhana Accident

A serious road accident occurred in Buldhana district, eastern Maharashtra, on Thursday morning involving a vehicle connected to independent Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Kiran Sarnaik. The incident left 26-year-old Krishna Lashkar critically injured.

According to police reports, the accident happened between 8.30 and 9 am at Jafrabad chowk in Chikhli. Lashkar was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by an Innova car trailing a truck he had successfully bypassed.

Sarnaik, an MLC member from Amravati division, promptly arranged for Lashkar's transport to a private hospital, assisted by local residents. Notably, Sarnaik was not behind the wheel, as confirmed by authorities. Police intend to summon the car's driver for questioning following formal complaint registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)