Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations Stir Controversy in Karnataka

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat supports Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft, alleging the Election Commission acts like a political party. Gandhi has accused them of protecting 'vote thieves' in Karnataka's Aland constituency. The Election Commission refutes these claims, labeling them as baseless and ensuring vote security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:08 IST
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a bold assertion, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat endorsed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, suggesting that Gandhi has unveiled a "harsh truth." Rawat criticized the Election Commission, claiming it operates akin to a "political party" and evades addressing pertinent queries.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing recent issues in Karnataka's Aland constituency, highlighted attempts to remove over 6,000 legitimate voters from the registry. He accused the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, of safeguarding 'vote thieves' and described a systemic fraud allegedly enabled by centralized software manipulation.

The Election Commission firmly rebuffed Gandhi's allegations, considering them "baseless and incorrect." They maintained that online vote deletions are not possible. Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka clarified that many applications to delete voter names were found incorrect, and the necessary actions were taken accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

