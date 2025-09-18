High Stakes and New Faces: DUSU Elections Unfold with Allegations and Record Turnout

The Delhi University Students' Union elections took place with fervor on Thursday, drawing an estimated 40% voter turnout. Known for its reflection of national political trends, this poll witnessed a fierce triangular contest primarily between the RSS-supported ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI.

Amid tight security, the election day was marked by accusations of malpractice. The NSUI accused the ABVP of vote manipulation at several colleges, although ABVP refuted these claims, attributing them to NSUI's frustration. The allegations intensified the already charged atmosphere.

Significantly, this year's elections highlighted a surge in female candidacies, a departure from past years. As the polls concluded, students and political observers await the results set to be announced on September 19, anticipating potential shifts in campus and national student politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)