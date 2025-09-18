Left Menu

High Stakes and New Faces: DUSU Elections Unfold with Allegations and Record Turnout

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections saw a vibrant yet contentious turnout with nearly 40% voter participation. The contest primarily between RSS-affiliated ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI included allegations of malpractice. Women candidates played a significant role, and the results reveal potential trends in national politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:55 IST
High Stakes and New Faces: DUSU Elections Unfold with Allegations and Record Turnout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Students' Union elections took place with fervor on Thursday, drawing an estimated 40% voter turnout. Known for its reflection of national political trends, this poll witnessed a fierce triangular contest primarily between the RSS-supported ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI.

Amid tight security, the election day was marked by accusations of malpractice. The NSUI accused the ABVP of vote manipulation at several colleges, although ABVP refuted these claims, attributing them to NSUI's frustration. The allegations intensified the already charged atmosphere.

Significantly, this year's elections highlighted a surge in female candidacies, a departure from past years. As the polls concluded, students and political observers await the results set to be announced on September 19, anticipating potential shifts in campus and national student politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan
3
EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

 India
4
Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025