Growing Concerns Over Israel's Military Actions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

A recent poll shows that more Americans now view Israel's military action in Gaza as excessive compared to the start of the conflict. While criticism of Israel's approach rises, support for prioritizing a ceasefire has declined, with Republicans leading this shift. Humanitarian aid remains a contentious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 03:01 IST
Amid increasing international alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a new poll reveals that more U.S. adults view Israel's military actions as excessive. The survey, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center, indicates that about half of Americans believe Israel's response in Gaza has 'gone too far.'

The poll also highlights a shift in American attitudes toward negotiating a ceasefire. While criticism of Israel's military actions rises, particularly among Democrats, Americans, especially Republicans, are less likely to prioritize ceasefire talks with Hamas. This change occurs as Israel expands its ground offensive in Gaza and faces accusations of genocide by UN experts.

Despite these growing concerns, opinions on U.S. humanitarian relief to Palestinians remain strong, with 45 per cent of U.S. adults supporting it. Conversely, American support for military aid to Israel has declined, reflecting a complicated public sentiment as the conflict continues.

