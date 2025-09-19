Cryptocurrency Policy Leaders Eyed for CFTC Role
The White House is exploring new candidates for the CFTC chair due to delays with the current nominee. Potential contenders are government officials knowledgeable in cryptocurrency policy, according to Bloomberg News. Reuters has not independently verified this report.
The White House is actively searching for alternative candidates to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as delays with the current nominee continue to persist, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
Among those being considered are government officials who specialize in cryptocurrency policy, highlighting the evolving focus in financial regulation.
This consideration comes amid challenges in securing timely confirmation for the proposed nominee. Reuters has yet to confirm these reports independently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
