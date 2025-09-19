Left Menu

Dollar Maintains Steady Path Amid Global Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar remained mostly stable during early Asian trading on Friday. Investors monitored fresh economic signals following the Federal Reserve meeting and awaited a policy decision from the Bank of Japan. The dollar shows slight recovery after the Fed reduced rates and questions surround the currency’s long-term impact under ongoing U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 07:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held its ground early Friday in Asian markets as traders looked for new economic cues after the Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar gained slightly against the yen, anticipating a policy update from the Bank of Japan.

On Wednesday, the dollar index saw a slight uptick after a fall, following the Fed's decision to cut rates by 25 basis points. Despite this, it remains set for its third consecutive weekly loss. Against the yen, the dollar rose by 0.1%, bolstered by Japan's latest consumer price data indicating slower inflation.

Broader market concerns focus on how the Trump administration's tariffs affect the dollar's status as a global currency. With the Supreme Court considering a key legal challenge to Trump's tariffs, the currency's future stability remains under scrutiny. Meanwhile, overseas interest in dollar assets continues strong, with foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries reaching record levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

