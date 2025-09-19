BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Voter Theft Allegations

In a sharp rebuke, BJP leader Subrat Pathak has taken aim at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his allegations of voter theft. Speaking to reporters, Pathak likened Gandhi's language to that of terrorists, questioning his use of the phrase 'Bomb Phodna,' which Pathak claims mirrors terrorist rhetoric.

Pathak further attacked Gandhi, accusing him of failing to provide concrete evidence for his accusations, which he characterized as baseless. He also argued that the Congress Party has historically shown an inability to accept leaders from backward communities, referencing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's missed opportunity to become Prime Minister as a case in point.

The controversy comes amidst mixed reactions from the political spectrum. While BJP bolstered its stand against Gandhi, accusing the opposition of corruption and dynastic politics, some opposition leaders, such as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, have come forward in support of Gandhi's concerns, asserting they warrant serious consideration by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)