BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Voter Theft Allegations
BJP leader Subrat Pathak criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his voter theft claims, likening Gandhi's language to that of terrorists. Pathak accused Gandhi of lacking substantial evidence and argued that Congress opposes leaders from backward communities. Despite criticism, some opposition leaders supported Gandhi's allegations as valid.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, BJP leader Subrat Pathak has taken aim at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his allegations of voter theft. Speaking to reporters, Pathak likened Gandhi's language to that of terrorists, questioning his use of the phrase 'Bomb Phodna,' which Pathak claims mirrors terrorist rhetoric.
Pathak further attacked Gandhi, accusing him of failing to provide concrete evidence for his accusations, which he characterized as baseless. He also argued that the Congress Party has historically shown an inability to accept leaders from backward communities, referencing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's missed opportunity to become Prime Minister as a case in point.
The controversy comes amidst mixed reactions from the political spectrum. While BJP bolstered its stand against Gandhi, accusing the opposition of corruption and dynastic politics, some opposition leaders, such as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, have come forward in support of Gandhi's concerns, asserting they warrant serious consideration by the Election Commission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Santa Clara: Allegations of Racial Discrimination Surface
NCP Leader Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations as 'Childish'
Kerala Political Cyberattack Scandal: Allegations and Denials Heat Up
Congress Calls for Ballot Paper Return Amid 'Vote Theft' Claims
Bombay HC Admits Malegaon Blast Appeal: Families Challenge Acquittals Amidst Allegations